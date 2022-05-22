Property dealer shot dead in Malir

A property dealer was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Malir on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place in Railway Housing Society near the National Highway within the limits of the Malir City police station.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body of 28-year-old Osama Hussain, son of Shahzad Hussain, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police said the victim was phoned by someone and later he was shot and killed by unknown suspects. Osama was shot seven times and died on the spot. His wedding was scheduled to take place next month in Lahore.

The police said the victim had sold a residential apartment to someone. They said they were investigating the incident from different angles.