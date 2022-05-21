 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Peshawar

Several book shops sealed

By APP
May 21, 2022

PESHAWAR: Assistant Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Shujeen Wastroo on Friday paid a surprise visit to bazaar and sealed several book shops after recovering a large number of pocket books and other material that could be used for cheating during examination.

He conducted the raid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif in a bid to discourage cheating practice in examinations.

