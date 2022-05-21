Jamrud weapon traders protest raid on shops

JAMRUD: Traders of the weapon market in the Wazirdand area here on Friday protested against a raid by FC and police and confiscation of arms from the shops.
Haji Ajmal, a representative of the Khyber Arms Association, said that during the month of Ramazan, security forces, police and the district administration had jointly raided the arms market.
Later, the shopkeepers protested and also announced during talks that no illegal and prohibited bore and large arms would be sold in the market while the shopkeepers also brought their shops under the purview of law with the district administration of Khyber.
On Friday, the Frontier Corps and the police again conducted a raid, which they termed illegal.
He said they were going to hold talks with the commissioner Peshawar and Khyber administration so that they are able to run their businesses in the area.
He claimed that they had already stopped sales of the weapons banned by the government.
