KP announces school summer vacations schedule

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Summer vacations in the summer zone would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 31, said a notification issued here.

It stated that results for internal examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

It added that the enrolment campaign in summer and winter zones would commence from July 20 and August 01, respectively.

It stated that students of the winter zone will resume their regular classes from August 01 and the summer zone from August 15, 2022.

Heads of all educational institutions and relevant staff would regularly attend their respective institutions during the enrolment campaign to lead the campaign and facilitate students and parents, stated the notification.