Luxury items ban insignificant, says Hammad

By News desk
KARACHI: Reacting to measures taken by the government to save fast depleting foreign reserves, former finance miniser Hammad Azhar has termed the ban on luxury items ‘inconsequential’ given the low quantum of non-oil current account deficit which hovers around $1 billion.
In a tweet, he asked for the percentage of the total import bill these banned items constitute.
“These measures will affect millions of traders and shopkeepers and have negative impact on bilateral trade,” Azhar said, adding that the government steps will also give rise to smuggling and ‘hundi’.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived at Egyptian Naval Headquarters where he...
ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of Islamabad High Court on Thursday raised objections on the petition filed by Umar...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Convenor Dr Khalid...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi presented the report of its performance to NAB Chairman...
ISLAMABAD: A research study conducted by Pakistan-based media watchdog Freedom Network in cooperation with DW...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to...
Comments