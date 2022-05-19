PHF to conduct players talent hunt across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced trials for the selection of junior hockey players across the country to bring forward fresh talent from the grassroots.
In the first phase, trials have been arranged for all the players of Balochistan on May 22 at Lala Musa Hockey Stadium in Quetta. Trials will be held on May 23 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium Karachi under the supervision of Olympian Kaleemullah khan and Olympian Ayaz Mahmood for selection of junior players of Sindh province.
