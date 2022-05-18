Corps Commander Quetta visits cholera-hit areas in Dera Bugti

RAWALPINDI: Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Tuesday visited cholera affected areas in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti.
The Corps Commander was given detailed update on relief activities of FC Balochistan in aid of civil power, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. The Corps Commander also met local people and assured them army’s all out support to bring them comfort and supply of necessary assistance including water, establishment of medical facilities and provision of medicines for treatment of cholera. The doctors and paramedics were busy in providing medical care to the cholera affected people.
KARACHI: For the first time, three permanent deans have been selected in the Institute of Business Administration...
MIRANSHAH: A doctor was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Haiderkhel area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan...
PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has revealed serious irregularities amounting to over Rs3.3 billion in the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the launching of the Insaf Food Card Scheme in the province...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced...
During US visit, Bilawal Bhutto will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
