Body found

FAISALABAD: The dead body of a sexagenarian was found from the Jhang Branch Canal in the limits of Sandal Bar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the corpse floating in the canal near Aminpur Bungalow on Narwala Road and informed the police.. The divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later handed it over to the police.