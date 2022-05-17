Political parties condemn Kharadar blast

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned the Kharadar blast.

In a statement issued on Monday night, he said that it was a tragic incident and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken serious notice of the incident. He said the police and district administrations had stepped up investigations, emergency had been declared in hospitals and the chief minister had ordered providing best medical facilities to the injured.

The information minister added that according to preliminary information, a police mobile was the target of the blast. Investigators and security agencies were examining the nature of the blast and the final word could be said after the arrival of reports from security agencies and bomb disposal squad, he added.

He remarked that enemies were not ready to digest the peace in Karachi and were indulging in nafarious activities to disrupt the peace of the city. Such moves would not damage the spirit of the government and the nation, he said and added that if this was an incident of terrorism, then the government's clear message to the terrorists was that they would not be spared as the government had zero tolerance for such incidents.

The Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Rabita Committee also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. “Increasing terrorist incidents are alarming. Law enforcement agencies should deal with terrorists with an iron fist,” the party said in a statement.

Former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Imran Ismail also condemned the incident and called for immediate medical aid to be provided to those injured. "Anti-peace forces have once again become active in Karachi. The recent incidents are part of a well-planned conspiracy,” he said.

Grand Democratic Alliance secretary general Sardar Abdul Rahim, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal also condemned the attack.