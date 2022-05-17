Father kills teenage daughter, wounds her friend for ‘honour’

A teenage girl was killed while her male friend was wounded apparently in the name of honour in Orangi Town’s Qasba Colony on Monday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the girl was identified as 16-year-old Aiman, daughter of Aslam, and the boy as Omair, 17, son of Aleemuddin.

Pirabad SHO Raja Sanober told The News that Omair had come to Aiman’s house to meet her. The girl’s father opened indiscriminate fire at them when he saw them together in the house. The girl died on the spot while the boy remained admitted to the hospital where doctors termed his condition out of danger. The officer said the girl and the boy belonged to the Pashtun community. The suspect managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. No case was registered till the filing of this news report while an investigation is under way.

Security guard killed

A security guard of a confectionary company was shot dead for putting up resisting during a mugging bid in Korangi.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy where he was identified as 50-year-old Iqbal Bhatti.

While quoting the initial investigation, two armed man intercepted a van of the company and tried to loot cash when the security guard tried to resist. At which, the robber opened fire on him. Police said that they were looking for the salesman who was also present at the time of the incident to record his statement.