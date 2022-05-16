Iran considering gas exports to Europe

Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
"Iran is studying this subject but we have not reached a conclusion yet," deputy oil minister Majid Chegeni was quoted as saying by the ministry’s official news agency, Shana. "Iran is always after the development of energy diplomacy and expansion of the market," he added.
