Ahsan to visit Gwadar next week

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will visit Gwadar next week to review CPEC projects
“I intend to visit Gwadar next week to personally see the progress of CPEC projects and also to see what the deficiencies are so that the government can take steps to rectify those shortcomings.”
As per the minister, Gwadar is the entry gateway of CPEC. “I understand that there is a need to develop water resources, as well as electricity resources there to meet the needs of the development of Gwadar. We are working on fast track basis to bridge the gap there,” he said while taking to Gwadar Pro.
Personally, he hoped that his visit to Gwadar will help him meet the local people and also the Chinese working in Gwadar so that both sides can further accelerate the implementation of CPEC projects in Gwadar.
“CPEC is very dear to my heart”, said the minister, adding that ever since the holding of his office, he has held a number of meetings on CPEC and he promised to work in close coordination with all stakeholders. — INP
