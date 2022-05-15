 
‘All Pakistan Science Fair 2022’ held in GIK Swabi

May 15, 2022

PESHAWAR: The three-day exhibition ‘All Pakistan Science Fair 2022’ was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi, says a press release. The event was organised by Science Society.

During the three-day exhibition, students from various universities showcased their scientific projects. Robotic dogs and drones moving objects from place to place remained the center of attention of the participants in this exhibition.

