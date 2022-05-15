‘All Pakistan Science Fair 2022’ held in GIK Swabi

PESHAWAR: The three-day exhibition ‘All Pakistan Science Fair 2022’ was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi, says a press release. The event was organised by Science Society.
During the three-day exhibition, students from various universities showcased their scientific projects. Robotic dogs and drones moving objects from place to place remained the center of attention of the participants in this exhibition.
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspaper Society expressed its profound concern on the disappearance of a newspaper’s...
ISLAMABAD: A new policy regarding Tosha Khana is in the making and will be introduced in a month after which...
MINGORA: The Malaysian bikers on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had marvelous tourist and heritage sites and the...
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar HMC) on Saturday started a three-month course in Healthcare and...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday underlined the need for extending relief to power...
PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Friday assessed the implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act and...
Comments