Heatwave to continue

LAHORE : Heat wave continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday as mercury reached 43.8°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that due to heat wave, day temperatures were likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. Met officials said general public was advised to take precautionary measures to avoid heat wave. Met office said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on today evening. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas. However, gusty/dust raising winds with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night. Gusty/dust raising winds were likely in central and southern plain districts of the country during the period. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 43.8°C and minimum was 28.3°C.