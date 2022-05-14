SC dismisses pleas for referendum on presidential system

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed petitions seeking holding of a referendum for a presidential system in the country and held that it had no jurisdiction to change the political system of the country.
The court, while upholding the objections raised by its Registrar office on identical petitions, dismissed them for not being maintainable. Pakistan Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial announced his verdict on appeals filed against the objections raised by the Registrar office.
The court observed that questions of political nature had been raised in the petitions and the court could not decide them and it had no jurisdiction to order for holding a referendum in the country.
The court held that there was no assistance available in the law and Constitution about political questions, hence it was not in a position to decide on the matters. ‘The court has no jurisdiction to change the country’s political system,’ it observed.
