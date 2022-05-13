Govt yet to put out fire in Darazinda forests

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The fire erupted due to the lightning in the Mughal Kot mountain range in Darazinda area some three days ago and could not be extinguished till Thursday evening.

The local residents said that lightning had struck the forests in the Mughal Kot mountain range in Darazinda area during torrential rain on the night of May 09 last.

They said that the thunderstorm had caused a huge inferno in the woods, which was fast spreading to the forest of olive and other precious trees in the area.

They feared that the blaze could also spread to populated villages and towns because of existing scorching heat, which would pose a potential threat to the lives of people residing in these areas.

It was learnt that fire tenders of Rescue 1122 and other departments and firefighters did not have access to the difficult terrain to put out the inferno.

The residents appealed to the government to take pragmatic steps to douse the fire as soon as possible and save the people and area from deaths and destruction.