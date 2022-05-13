Pervaiz praises Pak Army services for nation

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the services Pakistan Army has rendered under Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for elimination of terrorism and enhancing the prestige of the country and the nation at the international level are unforgettable.

Those who are running poisonous and baseless campaign against the army and the army chief are in fact want to destabilise the defence of the country and the nation, the PA speaker said. “The army and the army chief are not separate from each other. When army chief is targeted, it has negative impact on the entire army. Hearts of not only the officers but also the Jawans who are performing their duties on borders are badly hurt,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

N-League is twisting the statements of Imran Khan and using these against the army and the army chief. Imran Khan has said in clear words that the army is the sole guarantor for safeguarding and security of the country and the nation. It is Nawaz Sharif who has been running campaign against Gen Bajwa by naming in public meetings and media team of Maryam Nawaz is in the forefront in this regard, Ch Pervaiz said, adding creating gulf between the army and the nation has always been the agenda of the anti-state forces, but the agenda will not succeed.

Army will emerge victorious in the present crisis, he said and added that on the defence front Gen Bajwa has given a reasonable response to India's aggression against Pakistan and due to his this strategy India has not been able to cast a dirty eye against Pakistan.

“The army chief has played an important role in promoting bilateral relations of Pakistan with Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE while remaining in the background, which the Islamic countries have been acknowledging, the army chief removed the economic reservations of the European countries against Pakistan with great strategy and wisdom and in this way has extended helping hand to the government in pulling Pakistan out of economic difficulties. Gen Qamar Bajwa has displayed farsightedness in the matters following exit of the US from Afghanistan and kept Pakistan safe from its political and defence impacts,” the PA speaker said.