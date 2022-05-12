No unannounced loadshedding in city: KE

The K-Electric on Wednesday strongly denied any news of unannounced loadshedding taking place across the city, as the country grapples with an unprecedented heat wave. “Just recently, the Pak Met Department declared April 2022 to be the hottest month on record in 61 years,” it said in a statement.

Commenting on the impact on the power sector, Director Communications and Spokesperson K-Electric Imran Rana stated, “The current heat wave conditions have caused a significant spike in demand for electricity. To ensure that customers remain fully abreast, KE issued preemptive messages so customers remain apprised of their potential load shed timings.

“The area-wise schedule for all potentially affected consumers has been uploaded in advance on KE’s website. KE also reiterates that areas with losses under 20 per cent along with 400 feeders serving Karachi’s industrial zones continue to receive uninterrupted power.”

Expounding on the KE’s efforts to manage the situation, the KE spokesperson shared that a 24/7 crisis monitoring cell had been established under the leadership of the company’s chief distribution officer.

“Comprising senior management and key members of the operations team, this cell is actively and closely monitoring the demand and supply situation and passing on instant relief to consumers. Additionally, KE has engaged with civic agencies, local and provincial stakeholders to mount a joint response to the ongoing crisis. Across different locations in the city, KE is establishing camps in support with philanthropic organizations to support commuters on the road during peak daytime hours.”

Urging caution, the spokesperson advised citizens to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight, seek cool spaces where possible while the heat wave alert remains in place.