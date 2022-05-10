Imran pursuing plans to disintegrate country: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the furious tirade of accusations launched by former prime minister Imran Khan against national institutions, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zaradri has termed the act an attempt to avoid accountability.

Reacting to the recent speech of Imran Khan in Abbotabad, Zardari said that Imran Khan was already playing with fire but now he had become a serious security risk for the country and democratic norms.

"Imran Khan is pursuing the policies and plans to disintegrate the country and he should be controlled" he said. "Imran Khan has played his innings as the most inept and failed player," he added and asked him to stop maligning the state institutions for his petty political interests.

Imran Niazi had blamed others for treason but himself playing the role of Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq by jeopardising the security of the country, he said.

Zardari said that former PM had lost mental balance after ouster from power. He added that Khan was attempting to make national institutions controversial in a bid to evade punishment in foreign funding and corruption cases.

In the lust of power, Imran Niazi is crossing all boundaries and taking a wrong course, said the former president, adding that apart from perpetual trolling of national institutions on social media by PTI, Imran himself was trying to incite people by making false claims.

Pakistan Army not only defends the geographical borders of the country but it is also the protector of the Constitution and democracy, remarked Zardari, adding, “Hence, dragging the army into politics and making it controversial is dangerous for the country.”