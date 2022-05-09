 
Monday May 09, 2022
Laos to drop Covid entry curbs

By AFP
May 09, 2022

Bangkok: Laos will drop Covid-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists from Monday after the country reported falling coronavirus cases and deaths, senior officials said. The small Southeast Asian nation saw an 80 percent downturn in international traveller numbers in 2020 -- 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the previous year.

