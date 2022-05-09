Laos to drop Covid entry curbs

Bangkok: Laos will drop Covid-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists from Monday after the country reported falling coronavirus cases and deaths, senior officials said. The small Southeast Asian nation saw an 80 percent downturn in international traveller numbers in 2020 -- 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the previous year.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
Comments