Pakistan hockey team returns home after European tour

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team is back home after completing its tour of Europe where it played matches against the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The national hockey team reached Lahore Airport in the morning.

On this occasion, the head coach of the national team Siegfried Aikman said that the tour of Europe was very useful for the national hockey team as the players learned a lot by playing with European players. He hoped that the experience in Europe would be beneficial in the Asia Cup.