Pakistan hockey team returns home after European tour

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team is back home after completing its tour of Europe where it played matches against the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.
The national hockey team reached Lahore Airport in the morning.
On this occasion, the head coach of the national team Siegfried Aikman said that the tour of Europe was very useful for the national hockey team as the players learned a lot by playing with European players. He hoped that the experience in Europe would be beneficial in the Asia Cup.
LONDON: Ben Stokes smashed 34 runs in an over to reach a 64-ball century for county side Durham on Friday -- his first...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta said he wants to take Arsenal to the “next level” after signing a new contract that will keep...
HUNGARY: Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, a 195km run from Budapest to the...
LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is readying himself for a “revenge” mission against Real Madrid in this...
GLASGOW: Rangers captain James Tavernier described leading the Glasgow giants into the Europa League final as a...
FRANKFURT: Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European final for 42 years after a 1-0 home win on Thursday over...
Comments