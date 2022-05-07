The parliament building in Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday released the salaries and other allowances till April 11 to the PTI members who had already tendered their resignations from the National Assembly.

According to the NA sources, the salaries and TA/DA of the PTI members have been released till April 11, while the salaries of remaining days will only be paid after the decision on their resignations is made.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ordered de-sealing of the resignations of PTI MNAs and decided to start the process of confirmation of their resignations by calling them individually from next week.

According to the NA Secretariat, the members who will not confirm their resignations will be paid dues of remaining days, while those who will confirm their resignations to the NA speaker, will not receive dues after April 11.