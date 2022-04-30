1,000 cops deployed for Eid in Mardan

MARDAN: District police on Friday finalized a security plan for Eidul Fitr, under which 1,000 cops would be deployed at public places.

Chairing a meeting regarding Eid security plan, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan asked the cops to ban pillion riding, firecrackers and display of weapons.

A press release said the meeting also decided on special routes in order to prevent traffic congestion on roads while the leaves of the police force were also cancelled. The meeting also decided to take into

confidence the local elders and Ulema in order to prevent festive firing on the eve of Eid.