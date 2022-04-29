 
close
Friday April 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Anti-polio drive starts

By INP
April 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: Anti-polio vaccination campaign was kicked off in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to details first phase of the two day anti polio vaccination drive was launched in Bannu and South Waziristan.

Comments