SNGPL officials asked to provide maximum relief to masses

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakht-unkhwa President Amir Muqam visited the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Headquarters here on Thursday where he was given a detailed briefing on gas shortage and development projects.

SNGPL General Manager Taj Ali Khan briefed him about uplift projects in the province.

Amir Muqam directed the SNGPL authorities to provide maximum relief to the consumers. He said that the PMLN’s politics was aim at serving the masses without any discrimination and solving their problems. He said people were faced with difficulties due to gas shortage, but the government would try to solve the problems despite challenges.

He said factories, CNG pumps and even domestic consumers were facing gas shortage problems which had to be resolved. He directed the SNGPL authorities to work day and night and provide relief to the consumers, adding that the people should be given relief by using all their abilities to solve the problem of low pressure.

He said that the PMLN would face all these challenges and try to turn them into opportunities. The adviser said he would hold an open meeting at the SNGPL headquarters to listen to the consumers’ issues.

Meanwhile, the cabinet division has issued the notification of the appointment of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs.

According to the notification the president, on the advice of the Prime Minister, appointed Amir Muqam as his advisor. The appointment of Amir Maqam will be applicable from April 19, the post will be equal to the post of Federal Minister. The PM handed over other responsibilities to Amir Maqam as far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned. He will hold the additional assignment of coordination, monitoring, supervision of affairs of power, petroleum divisions, immigration, passports, additional responsibility of NADRA departments.