Pakistan hockey standard impresses Holland coach

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands hockey team head coach Jeroin Delmee admitted Pakistan played a better brand of hockey in the drawn series.

In his video and audio messages, the former Dutch defender who missed the famous penalty stroke in the 1994 World Cup to present Pakistan World Cup trophy said he unleashed his best team against Pakistan.

“It was the best of Dutch national team and we found the Pakistan outfit competitive and very strong. The Pakistan hockey team walked away with the first test while the Dutch team came back strongly to win the second.”

Jeroin Delmee added that the Pakistan hockey team tour to Europe is a positive step. He wished the Pakistan hockey team all the best for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.