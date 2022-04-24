Canadian ice hockey legend Guy Lafleur dies aged 70

MONTREAL: Canadian ice hockey icon Guy Lafleur, dubbed “The Flower” and “The Blond Demon” during his career with the Montreal Canadiens in the 1970s, died Friday of lung cancer at age 70, his family announced.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes, including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was “unlike anyone else on the ice.”

“His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10,” Trudeau tweeted.

“Guy, I love you, you are done suffering, we will miss you so much,” wrote Lise Lafleur, his sister, on Facebook.

Lafleur remains one of the most prolific scorers to ever play with the Canadiens, scoring 518 goals — a feat topped only by Maurice Richard with 544.