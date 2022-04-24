Youm-e-Ali observed in Karachi amid strict security

After issuing from the Nishtar Park amid stringent security arrangements, the central procession to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) marched through its traditional route and culminated peacefully at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar on Saturday.

Several smaller processions issuing from separate parts of the city converged on the Nishtar Park for the central procession, where Allama Amin Shahidi addressed the participants, highlighting the various noble aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

After the address, the main Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession issued from the Nishtar Park and followed its traditional route through MA Jinnah Road to culminate at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

The main Majlis of the day was held at the Nishtar Park, while the participants of the procession offered their Namaz-e-Zuhrain on MA Jinnah Road.

The participants of the central procession passed through their traditional route of Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road before reaching Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had special security plans for the processions across the city. All the streets, lanes and roads leading towards the route of the procession were closed with containers and heavy vehicles to prevent unauthorised access.

A large number of containers were placed on MA Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Empress Market and their surrounding areas, while the shops in these areas were also sealed.

Traffic police were present on the main streets, roundabouts and intersections to guide the citizens towards alternative routes and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

No traffic was allowed to proceed towards the route of the main procession from Guru Mandir, with vehicles being diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road for their onward journey.

The vehicles distributing Nazar and Niaz were allowed to enter from 2pm to 6pm from Tower to Bolton Market. No one was permitted to park their vehicle along the route of the procession.

Strict security arrangements were made by police, Rangers and other LEAs along the entire route of the procession, with Rangers, elite commandos, traffic police, and Bomb Disposal Unit and Special Branch officers deployed with the city police on security duties.

The monitoring of the main procession was carried out through cameras at the Central Police Office and the DIG South Office. Mobile phone services were partly suspended in some areas of the city.