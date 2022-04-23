Plastic bottles banned in climate change ministry

Islamabad: Newly-appointed Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has immediately banned the use of plastic bottles in the ministry.

"From today, the Climate Change Ministry will use no plastic bottles. There are no plastic bottles in daily use in my home, or my Senate office. Let’s lead by example," the minister said in a series of tweets on Earth Day.

She said small steps by many would make the difference and it would be great if others could make the effort to shift. "The planet needs saving." Sherry Rehman said the planet had two lungs; one was green and the other was blue. "Let both [green and blue lungs] breathe, so we can too. Save the planet by removing non-renewable plastic from your day, your life. Make the shift at your office, at your home," she said.