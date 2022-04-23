Plastic bottles banned in climate change ministry

Islamabad: Newly-appointed Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has immediately banned the use of plastic bottles in the ministry.
"From today, the Climate Change Ministry will use no plastic bottles. There are no plastic bottles in daily use in my home, or my Senate office. Let’s lead by example," the minister said in a series of tweets on Earth Day.
She said small steps by many would make the difference and it would be great if others could make the effort to shift. "The planet needs saving." Sherry Rehman said the planet had two lungs; one was green and the other was blue. "Let both [green and blue lungs] breathe, so we can too. Save the planet by removing non-renewable plastic from your day, your life. Make the shift at your office, at your home," she said.
Without naming the ‘establishment’, former Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to correct the mistake they had...
Islamabad: The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development , is...
Islamabad:The national health services ministry has formally asked the Pakistan Medical Commission to explain position...
Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory administration had established over 60 sugar and flour fair price stalls to...
ISLAMABAD: A PILDAT’s opinion survey conducted from 422 members and alternates of PILDAT’s Youth Parliament finds...
ISLAMABAD:Senator Irfan Siddiqui said former prime minister Imran Khanwas trying to hide his incompetence and bad...
Comments