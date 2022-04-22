I want my daughter alive, says missing Dua’s mother as police remain clueless

A representative image. Illustration Aisha Nabi

The ill-fated mother of 14-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi, who has been missing for a few days, has warned of suicide outside the Governor’s House if her daughter is not safely recovered.

“I want my daughter alive. I am a mother. I will not accept her body like Zainab. I will keep the body outside the Governor House if she is found dead,” the mother said. The case of the mysterious disappearance of the teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah area is yet to be solved as police continue to look for her.

Dua had gone missing around five days ago. “Five days have passed and we are still looking for Dua,” the frustrated father, Mehdi Kazmi, told The News. “The news running on the media about the recovery of my daughter from Sanghar is fake. Even the girl seen in the CCTV footage going on a Suzuki vehicle is also the daughter of my neighbour who was going on work when she was captured on CCTV footage,” he clarified.

Mehdi said that there was a conspiracy to downplay his daughter’s case by running such fake news on the media. “But I am telling I will not allow anyone to ignore my daughter’s case,” he said.

The father said a girl recovered during a raid in Sanghar was not his daughter. He added that the girl found in Sanghar went missing from the Old City area of Karachi and the initial investigations revealed that she had willingly left the house.

Earlier in the day, some media sections reported that the girl seen in CCTV footage was Dua who had willingly left the house. Such reports claimed that mobile phone record, school record and versions of her neighbours, friends and family members suggested that she had left her home apparently for freewill marriage.

However, the family denied all such news and termed it a conspiracy against them. Meanwhile, police officials concerned including Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh and Korangi SSP Faisal Bashir Memon were unavailable for comments.

The kidnapping case has also been registered on Zainab Alert. There has been no clue about her whereabouts since she stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage. The father said that they lived on the first floor, adding that his daughter had gone down to the ground floor to dump garbage but she never returned. After the case was highlighted on social media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the girl’s home to assure her family of complete cooperation from the police.