Ziauddin University develops two new synthetic tennis courts

KARACHI: Ziauddin University has built two new synthetic tennis courts for local and national tournaments.
Head of sports at the university Dr. Almas said that local and national events will be organised on the new courts of the university.
Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association said that all over the world elite players emerge at university level.
“I am sure that with such excellent facility we will be getting top tennis players from Ziauddin University in future,” said Khalid.
