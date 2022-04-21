Geo films “Parday main rehnay do” cast gets big reception in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Full comedy and entertainment-filled Geo films “Parday main rehnay do” will be released in cinemas on Eidul Fitr.
The cast of the film visited Boulevard Mall in Hyderabad as part of their promotional campaign where the cast was warmly welcomed by the fans. During the visit Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan, Javed Sheikh, director and filmmaker Wajahat Rauf, Shazia Rauf and others thanked the fans. On this occasion, T-shirts were also distributed among the people by the cast of the film.
Haniya Aamir and Ali Rehman while talking to Geo News said they are very happy to come to Hyderabad.
