Bilawal puts condition for oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hinted that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari might take oath as foreign minister on his return from London.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also put a condition that he would be part of the cabinet if Moshin Dawar and members of other coalition partners of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNPM) and Awami National Party (ANP) are included in the cabinet in the first phase.

PPP chairman is in London and expected to meet PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif. According to sources in the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to discuss major issues with Nawaz Sharif who remained active in the formation of the cabinet of the coalition government.

Sources said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wanted to take up the issue of non-inclusion of the ANP, BNPM and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet and wanted that once they were inducted in the cabinet, he would also take the charge of the foreign ministry.