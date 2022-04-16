Anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi conducted 661 anti-encroachment operations during last nine months of the current fiscal year.
According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 252 truckloads of goods from different markets during the period besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs3 million on the rules violators.
