Rabbani, Hanif clubs register wins in five-a-side hockey

KARACHI: Two matches were decided on the opening day of the Five-A-Side Ramadan Hockey Champions league which commenced at the KHA Sports Complex.

In the first match, Rabbani Club defeated Karachi Fitness club 17-6

Muneer Abbas and Noshad Ali scored seven and six goals respectively from the victorious side. From Karachi Fitness club. Bilal, Kamran and Adil Khan scored two goals each

In the second match, Hanif Khan Club registered a 10-2 victory over Gulberg Club.

Aadian Khan netted three goals while Asim Khan and Adeel Hussain scored two goals each for Hanif Khan Club. While from the losing side, Junaid scored two goals.

Managing Director of Badar Expo Solution Zohair Naseer inaugurated the event..

Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the performance of emerging players and assured to do his best for the promotion of the national game in the city.