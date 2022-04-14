Trade leaders greet Shehbaz on assuming PM office

LAHORE: The Anjuman-i-Tajran and business leaders Wednesday warmly greeted Shehbaz Sharif for assuming the office of democratically elected Prime Minister. Former senior Vice-President of Lahore Chamber Kashif Younis Meher and Anjuman-i-Tajran Lahore President Shahid Nazir Wednesday stated Shehbaz Sharif during his successful result-oriented tenures as CM Punjab showed his mettle of good governance even in odd circumstances. They said rapid development in every sphere of life was evident in the province which speaks of his crystal clear wisdom-based vision. The business community expects that under the PM’s dynamic and sagacious leadership, hectic efforts would be made to put the fractured economy on right track by restoring the confidence of foreign and local investors. They hoped that urgent prudent economic policy decisions would be taken on war footings after taking all stakeholders into confidence to gear up agriculture, industrial, IT and construction sectors etc for improving economic growth.