UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran

LONDON: The UK government has "abandoned" Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner held in Iran, his daughter said on Wednesday, a month after two other UK-Iranians were freed and returned.
Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, remains in prison in Tehran while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home in March after the UK government repaid a historic debt to Tehran.
The British government "led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages," Roxanne Tahbaz told AFP as she protested outside Britain’s foreign office in London.
