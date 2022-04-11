Greece softens migration policy

Athens: For more than two years, Greece’s conservative government has prided itself on enforcing a "tough but fair" policy towards thousands of asylum seekers trying to cross the EU’s southeastern border.

But towards Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, the reception has been starkly different -- and long-term migrants have been the first to notice. Shahran, 16, is among around 100 Afghans who were recently told to clear out of their lodgings in a camp in Serres, northern Greece, to make space for Ukrainian refugees.