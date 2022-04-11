 
Monday April 11, 2022
Some questions

April 11, 2022

The most recent speech (April 8) of Imran Khan regarding a foreign conspiracy against his government has raised a question: what were our state institutions doing all this time? Why were they not aware of this great game?

Instead of asking people to take to the streets, it will be wise to ask our institutions about their possible negligence.

M Uzair Jamal

Peshawar

