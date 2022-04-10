‘Message of Pakistan’ may help unite nation: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the ‘message of Pakistan’ is very important which says "Never leave your own faith and never interfere in others’ faith.

"Addressing a session on Paigham-e-Pakistan [Message of Pakistan] at Jamia Manzoorul Islam here on Saturday, he said the message makes it very clear who was eligible for a Fatwa.

He said providing guidance to people was a responsibility of ulema, instead of criticising others.

He said that declaring somebody traitor or loyal to the country without knowing facts was also not permissible. He said that using dirty language about the leaders of opponents was also not allowed, as the opponent could also use the same language about your leaders.

He said that the message of Pakistan would unite the nation and it was a responsibility of every citizen to spread this message.