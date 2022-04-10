‘Message of Pakistan’ may help unite nation: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the ‘message of Pakistan’ is very important which says "Never leave your own faith and never interfere in others’ faith.
"Addressing a session on Paigham-e-Pakistan [Message of Pakistan] at Jamia Manzoorul Islam here on Saturday, he said the message makes it very clear who was eligible for a Fatwa.
He said providing guidance to people was a responsibility of ulema, instead of criticising others.
He said that declaring somebody traitor or loyal to the country without knowing facts was also not permissible. He said that using dirty language about the leaders of opponents was also not allowed, as the opponent could also use the same language about your leaders.
He said that the message of Pakistan would unite the nation and it was a responsibility of every citizen to spread this message.
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab...
Islamabad : The International Islamic University has been named one of the world’s top universities and placed among...
LAHORE : The progressive Flour Millers Group has strong reservation on current wheat supply to flour mills from open...
LAHORE : A civil society youth organisation, Bargad, started working on the demand of quota for minority students in...
LAHORE : The district administration imposed fine of Rs368,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
KARACHI :zA suspected robber who was caught and beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s District Central succumbed to his...
Comments