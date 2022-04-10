Political chaos

The five-judge bench led by the newly appointed CJ Umar Ata Bandial, who was highly articulate under such a critical phase in the history of Pakistan, has set a precedent that the country thoroughly believes in and adheres to the constitution and law. This decision has steered the country in the right direction after a tense period of political gimmickry. The damage done to the economy by the current political scenario requires a competent and professional team who knows how to restructure it.

It has also become apparent that playing cricket and running a country are two distinct phenomena.

Danish Aftab

Islamabad