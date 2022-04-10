Political chaos

The five-judge bench led by the newly appointed CJ Umar Ata Bandial, who was highly articulate under such a critical phase in the history of Pakistan, has set a precedent that the country thoroughly believes in and adheres to the constitution and law. This decision has steered the country in the right direction after a tense period of political gimmickry. The damage done to the economy by the current political scenario requires a competent and professional team who knows how to restructure it.
It has also become apparent that playing cricket and running a country are two distinct phenomena.
Danish Aftab
Islamabad
It is strange to see that certain people continue to promote the idea that the people of Pakistan are incapable of...
This refers to the article, ‘War fantasies?’ . The Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed not only the limits of...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Long live the constitution’ . The Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict is certainly...
Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, and yet it doesn’t have an efficient public transportation system. It is...
Pakistan’s economic situation is getting worse day by day. Our imports are increasing, and with them, the prices of...
A 16-year-old girl from Islamabad, Pakistan has won ‘The New York Times’’ Invent a World challenge after she...
Comments