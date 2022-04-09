Food prices

The arrival of Ramazan has also brought a hike in prices of edibles and other essential commodities. Almost all food items are now being sold at 20-25 per cent higher prices.

The relevant authorities seem to have no control over the pricing mechanism, and they have not taken any tangible actions to stabilize the prices. The authorities urgently need to take steps to provide some relief to poverty-stricken people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad