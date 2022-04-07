Afghan children begging in markets of Islamabad

Islamabad : A large number of Afghan kids are now being seen begging in the markets of Islamabad, raising questions, about who are their handlers and how they brought them here for this illegal practice.

According to the details, the groups of Afghan kids come to the markets and bazaars in the morning and they remain there till late at night when they often talk to visitors in the Pashto language.

The various quarters are of the view that these Afghan kids have been brought here by cartels that are involved in the illegal business of begging. The situation needs fastidious oversight to identify the culprits involved in it.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), millions of Afghan children continue to need essential services, including primary health care, lifesaving vaccines against polio and measles, nutrition, education, protection, shelter, water, and sanitation.

Save the Children in its reports said an estimated one million Afghan children are currently engaged in child labour as family incomes have plummeted in the past six months.

Ameen Iqbal, a social activist, said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan resulted in the loss of livelihood for the local people and many of them tried to enter Pakistan through legal and illegal means.

“I can anticipate that the cartels involved in the begging must have taken undue advantage of the present Afghan crisis and got access to these children to ultimately use them for their nefarious designs,” he said.

Apart from these Afghan kids, groups of male, female, and child beggars from various cities have also arrived in the markets. Now it has become difficult for the visitors to get rid of the beggars who continue to chase them from the parking areas to the shops.

The Islamabad Police have announced that begging would not be allowed in the markets and action be taken against those involved in it.