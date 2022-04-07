Suggestion to call Rangers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has suggested to the Punjab Home Department to summon Rangers to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, DC Lahore Omar Sher Chatha had sent the suggestion to the Punjab Home Department. The Home Department proposed imposing Section 144 for 15 days on 500 metres area around the Punjab Assembly. The district administration spokesperson said permission has been sought to issue a detention order for the rioters to maintain law and order.