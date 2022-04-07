Going for early polls judicious decision of PM: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Wednesday said that going for early elections in the face of highly polarised political situation was a judicious decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the prime minister’s decision of holding early elections and going to the public was absolutely right, adding that the masses have to decide as to which direction the country needs to move forward.

“It is now up to the people of Pakistan to decide whose narrative is based on truth and whose on falsehood,” he maintained. PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who was also present on the occasion, said the country needs political stability and for that “we should go for the early elections”.

He said that due to the political instability, the dollar’s rate has reached Rs186 and cautioned that if the instability continued, then the steps taken by the PTI government for the economic recovery would also go in vain. Early elections are the best solution to steer the country out of political stability, he added.He said Article 63A is part of the Constitution and regarding the issue of no-confidence motion, “we have to see whether Article 63A has been violated or not.”

“The material, through which the NA deputy speaker came to the conclusion that the no-trust motion could not be established, cannot be presented by Dr Babar Awan but it can be discussed during an in-camera session. This material can be presented by the attorney general or the prime minister’s counsel only when the judiciary allows them to do so,” he maintained.

He pointed out that earlier, the PMLN and other opposition parties demanded that the early elections be held and the assembly be dissolved, but now they are saying that the assembly was dissolved unconstitutionally and it should be restored, so that they could bring the no-confidence motion and send this government packing.