Dispute with citizen: IHC adjourns Kanwal Shauzab’s case till May 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a citizen on his conflict with PTI’s ex-MNA Kanwal Shauzab.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Monday. The court said that Syed Ali Zafar and Asad Umar were appointed to assist the bench. Whether they had been conveyed accordingly, it asked. However, Kanwal Shauzab’s counsel Azhar Sadiq said he had not read the last order of the court and prayed the bench to grant time. At this, the court adjourned the further hearing.
