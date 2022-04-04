Jordan’s Hamzah renounces title of prince

AMMAN: Jordan’s former crown prince, Hamzah, who was implicated in a coup plot against his half-brother King Abdullah II, gave up his royal title on Sunday.

Hamzah on Twitter, announced he was "renouncing the title of prince", a month after a royal court statement said he had apologised to the king for last year’s aborted coup. "After what I have witnessed, I have come to the conclusion that my convictions and the values that my father instilled in me... are not in line with the approaches, trends or modern methods of our institutions," he wrote.