Jordan’s Hamzah renounces title of prince

AMMAN: Jordan’s former crown prince, Hamzah, who was implicated in a coup plot against his half-brother King Abdullah II, gave up his royal title on Sunday.
Hamzah on Twitter, announced he was "renouncing the title of prince", a month after a royal court statement said he had apologised to the king for last year’s aborted coup. "After what I have witnessed, I have come to the conclusion that my convictions and the values that my father instilled in me... are not in line with the approaches, trends or modern methods of our institutions," he wrote.
KABUL: An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday killed one person and wounded at least 59...
JOS, Nigeria: At least seven people have been killed in the Nigerian state of Plateau where tit-for-tat violence...
JUBA: In a major breakthrough, South Sudan’s rival leaders sealed an agreement Sunday on a key military provision of...
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of protesters in tightly controlled Singapore staged a rare demonstration against the death...
BUDAPEST: Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban faced a tough challenge with a united opposition in an...
SEOUL: North Korea blasted the South Korean defence minister on Sunday for "reckless" remarks about Seoul’s ability...
