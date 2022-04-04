Karachi was once a beautiful city, but now it just looks like an entangled mess. There are wires everywhere – on the streets, poles, busy roads and in front of residential houses. On my daily commute from home to work – from PIDC to NIPA Chowrangi – I look at the city’s infrastructure, the heaps of garbage, the wires crawling everywhere, and it upsets me.

There are days when these television and internet cables look like they have covered every inch of Karachi and are suffocating it.

Zia Khan

Karachi