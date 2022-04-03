PTI MNAs will attend NA session with full force today: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Central Secretary General and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the opposition will get a surprise today (Sunday) and the PTI will attend the National Assembly session with full force.

He said this in front of the National Press Club here Saturday. Addressing party’s senior leaders and workers, Asad Umar said there is chaos in the country, what is happening? The decisions of the country are to be made by the people here or

by some unscrupulous politicians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he noted, had said the decisions of Afghanistan should be made by the Afghans and according to the prime minister; country’s policy should be what the interests of its own people is. He said Pakistan is earning a good name because it is ready to be a partner in peace and not in war. It was said the policy adopted by Pakistan will make Europe and other countries angry. He said the European Union president told the premier that “you should play a role for peace”.

“Ukrainian president urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to play a role in peace, who protects the country’s interests, he noted. Asad Umar said Shehbaz Sharif contended that you will be a beggar, not a nation. “How dare Shehbaz call you a beggar. Today the PTI MNAs will reach the National Assembly in full force,” he added. The minister said 2022 will be the beginning of the journey of greatness and zenith of Pakistan on which the world will be proud of.

PM’s Special Assistant and regional president of PTI Islamabad Ali Nawaz Awan, chairman Standing Committee on Admission Raja Khurram Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Noshin Hamid, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Seeme Ezdi, chief administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi were among local leaders and hundreds of workers present on the occasion.