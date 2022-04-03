Muddassir wins ITC Twin City Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muddassir Murtaza thrashed Hamza Asim 6-0, 6-0 to win the men’s singles of the ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament that concluded at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Saturday.
The tournament was part of the ITC League being organised from October 2021.
“The local competition is aimed at encouraging youngsters emerging from different clubs and areas to enhance their abilities in the game,” said Fazal-e-Subhan Director ITC.
Khadeja Laghari, Chairperson ITC Twin City tennis tournament, distributed the prizes among the winners.
Results:
Men singles (quarterfinals): Muddasir Murtaza bt Abdullah Shafqat 8-1; Abdullah Khan bt Mehak Khokhar 8-6; Qasim Ali bt Emad Alamgir 8-5; Hamza Asim bt Zaryab 8-6.
Semifinal matches: Mudassir Murtaza bt Abdullah Khan 8-3; Hamza Asim bt Qasim Ali 8-5.
Final: Muddassir Murtaza bt Hamza Asim 6-0, 6-0.
Ladies singles (semifinals): Amna Qayum bt Soha Ali 8-1; Sheeza Sajjid bt Asfa Shebaz 8-6.
Under-16 boys (Quarterfinals): Hamza Asim bt Abdullah Rashid 6-1; Abdullah Khan bt Maaz Aqdas 6-1; Nabeel Qayum bt
Mustansir 6-1; Sameer Kiyani bt Haziq Asim 7-5.
Semifinals: Hamza Asim bt Abdullah Khan 6-2; Nabeel Qayum bt Sameer Kiyani 7-5.
Final: Hamza Asim bt Nabeel Qayum 8-3.
Under-16 Girls (Final): Amna Qayum bt Soha Ali 8-2.
Under-14 Boys (quarterfinals): Nabeel Qayum bt Subhan Aslam 6-0; Haziq Asim bt Soha Ali 6-0; Abdul Wasay bt Amar Masood 6-1; Hassan Usmani bt Ahmed Imtiaz 6-2.
Semifinals: Haziq Asim bt Nabeel Qayum 6-4; Hassan Usmani bt Abdul Wasay 6-2.
Final: Haziq Asim bt Hassan Usmani 8-3.
Under-14 girls (Final): Soha Ali bt Lalarukh Sajjid 6-1;
Under-12 Boys (Final): Hassan Usmani bt Abdul Wasay 8-5.
Under-12 Girls (Final): Lalarukh bt Marukh Sajjid 6-4.
LONDON: Chelsea slumped to a first defeat to Brentford since 1939 as Christian Eriksen inspired the Bees to a 4-1 win...
HAMILTON: New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a comfortable 118-run victory against the...
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved top of the Premier League for the first time this year as Diogo Jota’s header and a late...
DOHA: England manager Gareth Southgate is wary of the little time he will have to prepare his squad for the 2022 World...
DOHA: Having fought to win the respect of Iran’s football public, Dragan Skocic now has a World Cup showdown with...
AUGUSTA: Injured Tiger Woods thrilled golf fans with a mere practice round at Augusta National, but other elite...
Comments